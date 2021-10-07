I could not resist! Jennifer Lopez performed her greatest hit during the inauguration

New reading of Let’s Get Loud!





The 51-year-old pop star attended Joe Biden’s inauguration yesterday in Washington and sang the song This Land Is Your Land. At the ceremony, J.Lo appeared in a white total look from Chanel – a tweed coat, wide shiny trousers and a silk blouse.

Whether it was conceived or not, during the performance, Jennifer Lopez unexpectedly uttered a phrase in Spanish (“One nation with freedom and justice for all), and then sang the line Let’s Get Loud from her hit of the same name. Fans of the star were impressed: few have the courage to mention their own single during the inauguration.

The national anthem was performed by Lady Gaga at the ceremony. And in the evening, famous artists performed at a festive concert dedicated not only to the new President of the United States, but also to all medical workers who are now saving lives. In different parts of the country, Katy Perry, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and other stars performed cult songs. The event was hosted by Tom Hanks.