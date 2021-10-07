“I have health problems, but the operation is not needed”

The goalkeeper of the Russian national team, Marinato Guilherme, spoke about his condition before the October selection matches for the 2022 World Cup.

– I’m ready to be a reservist in the national team, if the coach decides so, then no problem. The main thing is to be in the team, to help her.

There is nothing new at the training camp, we are preparing as usual. The only thing is that there are many injured. We have enough good players who can handle it. I do not consider myself the first number, we have a lot of competition. If I play, I must show a high level.

Will I give up the national team, like Dziuba, if I am not the main goalkeeper? it [отказ] – a personal question from Dziuba. He made such a decision, he must be respected. He did a lot for the Russian national team. Glushakov’s challenge? Not surprised. He has a good time at Khimki, plays and scores. Well deserved call.

I have health problems that are not as distracting, but I have to be careful. I will never risk my health, it comes first. No surgery needed. As long as I have the opportunity to play, I will play. My contract expires at the end of December 2022. I would like to end my career at Lokomotiv, but it depends not only on me. I don’t think I’ll get kicked out as long as I play at a high level, ”Guilherme said.

The Russian national team in the framework of the World Cup 2022 qualifying tournament will host the Slovakian team in Kazan on October 8, and on October 11 will play in Maribor with the Slovenian national team.