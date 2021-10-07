“I started pouring beer myself. The visitor was outraged. I kicked him in the teeth. ” Emelianenko’s Adventures in Amsterdam

Alexander decided to take a walk around the city.

Alexander Emelianenko attended the show “What happened next?” and told two interesting stories. The plot of the program is built around one of them (the second in a row), so: inside this article there is a spoiler. If you don’t want to know what happened next, you’d better not read. The release of the show can be found here. We cannot leave a direct link, since there is a lot of mate.

Story 1

When Emelianenko was asked if there had been any tough fights in his life – “when there were 40 people,” he answered without delay.

– Nine people were hospitalized, – said Alexander. – We were hooked with bodybuilders in the bar. They were a little so impudent. I had to beat. There were 20 of them.

Then the presenters switched to another topic, and they did not manage to find out anything more about the massacre with the pitching. However, in 2008, Alexander recalled that story in “Talk on Fridays.” Here’s what he said then:

– I have been in the gym since childhood, – noted Emelianenko. – Mom is a teacher, she worked the day shift and took evening groups. Didn’t come home until nine. My father plowed at the factory, shift from morning to night. My sister is at school, and Fedor was picking me up from kindergarten. He just started to practice judo. I pulled with me into the gym, and I learned to somersault, fought with the guys. When I came to the group of my age, I was perfectly prepared. Even then I knew that life would be associated with sports. Although he was constantly fighting on the street. Once we were relaxing in a bar, and not far from us a group of twenty bodybuilders was relaxing.

– It’s funny already.

– The flimiest of them was my height. At the dance, one of ours slightly touched the bodybuilder with his back. So he took him by the collar, lifted him off the floor: “Can’t you see I’m dancing here?” The kid comes running to our table all pale, cannot squeeze out a word. I say: “What happened?” – “There … There – in general …” Okay, I’m going to sort it out. I look – not people, but mountains. One is healthier than the other. Summoned bodybuilders to the street. Negotiate.

– Have you talked?

– And they went out and talked. Nine bodybuilders were sent to the hospital. They are absolutely nothing in the fight.

– Were there strong guys in your company too?

– All athletes. True, a small sprout. The bodybuilders got scared, started shouting: “I’m from there, I’m from here, don’t hit me …” They scattered in different directions, we barely had time to catch them. After they called our coach, they complained. The funniest fight ever.

Alexander and Fedor Emelianenko at the training camp in the Netherlands.

Story 2

Actually, what led to the culmination of the show was when they were looking for an answer to the question “What happened next?” The story was constantly interrupted by the presenters, diluted with their jokes, so below – only Emelianenko’s story.

– Once I came to the training camp – to Holland, to Amsterdam, – Alexander began. – There are a lot of good fighters there. I came there to prepare. I checked into a hotel and went for a walk around the city. I went to see the Red Lanterns, went into a coffee shop – to sit and drink coffee. The bartender recognized me. Gave me such a bag – a bag of marijuana. I sat down, smoked, took it with me. I went out and went on for a walk – to wander around Amsterdam, with a package. I was very thirsty. I went to the bar and got a beer. I drank a glass. The waiters in Europe are so long and slow. And I decided to sit down at the bar. Well, it so happened that the bartender ran away – and I began to pour myself beer. He poured a glass, poured the second. Then one of the visitors came up from the hall and began to be indignant loudly – why am I pouring myself and not paying for beer. Well, I kicked him in the teeth once – and he fell asleep. He went to bed, fell asleep. The bartender called the police. The police arrived – they took me to the police station, held me for two hours and released me. Because of what they kept me for two hours and released me – I don’t know.

I went slowly to the hotel. I went to the hotel. The concierge at the reception called me over. I went to the reception. They say: the police have come to you. I think: “Again to go to the department, the case was opened – in short, now I will have problems.” I went up to the police. They are so courteous – not like ours. They give me a package and say: “You forgot.”