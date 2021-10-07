In the new teaser for “Fast and the Furious 9” Vin Diesel shows insane stunts on the road and in the air

Before the premiere, all parts will be shown in American cinemas for free. We want to too!

Shot from the movie “Fast and Furious 9”

A new teaser for the movie “Fast and Furious 9” has appeared on the Web, in which Vin Diesel shows unimaginable stunts. Cool rides in a car and even flies!



The video was timed to coincide with the imminent premiere of the long-awaited action movie. In the promo, Diesel, who has returned to the role of Dominic Toretto, reminds viewers of how cool it is to watch movies in theaters.

The actor urged fans to watch “Fast and Furious 9” on the big screen. And Diesel’s soulful mood reminds us, as it were, that the cult franchise has long become one big “speedy” family.





Universal also announced that prior to the premiere of Fast and the Furious 9, past installments of the series will be shown in select US theaters every week for free every week. The program will be launched on April 30. So far, it has not been specified whether they are going to arrange something similar in Russia.

We will remind, according to the plot, Dominic, his son and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) will be engaged in their pleasant family affairs, when suddenly a new threat arises. The evil brother of the hero Jacob (John Cena) will emerge from the shadows. He will team up with Cypher (Charlize Theron), and their actions will threaten all of humanity.

The action movie also stars Tyrese Gibson, Son Kahn, Helen Mirren and Ludacris / Chris Bridges.

The premiere of the movie “Fast and the Furious 9” is scheduled for May 20.

