Insider Reveals Selena Gomez Is Looking For Potential Boyfriend

Last month, rumors surfaced that Selena Gomez was having an affair for the first time in a long time. The singer was seen several times on a date with basketball player Jimmy Butler. One of the eyewitnesses said that in the French cafe Lucien the staff was “looking for a table” for Selena and her companion. Then another eyewitness confirmed that the singer had dinner with Butler that day.

Recently, an insider from Gomez’s entourage clarified the situation: “Selena likes to hang out with Jimmy, but she is only looking closely and does not make the final choice. She enjoys dating, but she also enjoys being alone. She does not seek to establish a relationship with anyone. Selena is focused on what makes her happy, and it doesn’t have to be a relationship. But if we talk about a potential partner of Selena, she would like him to be confident, reliable, intelligent and funny person. “

Earlier, another insider also reported that Selena went on several dates with Butler, but “did not give him any promises.” “Her friends are constantly trying to set her up with someone, but Selena likes to be free,” the source said.

Meanwhile, some of Selena Gomez’s fans still can’t forgive her ex, Justin Bieber, for their separation. Among the singer’s fans, activists stood out, who considered it their duty to open the persecution of the current wife of Justin Hailey Baldwin and prove to her that Selena “surpasses her in all respects.”

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova