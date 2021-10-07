https://ria.ru/20210427/wick-1730017752.html

It became known if Keanu Reeves will star in the spin-off “John Wick”

Producer Kevin Beggs in an interview with Deadline spoke about the details of the preparation of the series "Continental" – a spin-off of "John Wick".

MOSCOW, April 27 – RIA Novosti. Producer Kevin Beggs in an interview with Deadline spoke about the details of the preparation of the series “Continental” – a spin-off of “John Wick.” “Continental” was announced back in 2018. At the same time, the creators promised that Reeves would appear in the series, but over time, the information has changed. In the series, the events take place forty years before the first film. Therefore, the hero of Reeves does not participate in them. Nevertheless, we will still remain in the “John Wick” universe, the producer assures. The main character will be young Winston, the owner of a hotel for mercenaries, on the territory of which no one can be killed. The first film in the franchise was released in 2014. The hero Keanu Reeves is a former assassin who is forced to take up arms again to avenge the death of his dog. The premiere of the fourth film about a criminal who loves dogs is scheduled for May 27, 2022. A fifth tape has already been announced with Reeves as Wick. According to Beggs, Continental will have three episodes of 90 minutes each. When the premiere of the project will take place has not yet been announced.

