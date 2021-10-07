“It is unrealistic to impose a player on him. Time will pass, and everyone will understand everything “

Vadim Shpinev, an agent of the Miranchuk brothers, spoke about Marko Nikolic’s departure from the post of head coach of Lokomotiv.

– He has the necessary adherence to principles and ethical decency. It is unrealistic for Nikolic to impose on a player if he does not see the necessary qualities in him. It is not so important which agent does it: Russian or foreign. If there are no qualities, then it is useless.

For example, it cannot be said that all my clients at Loko had everything smoothly and positively. But you can always discuss everything with him. Nikolic knows how to communicate with players, he had enough time for personal conversations. He appreciates it very much.

Of course, Marco knows how to work with young people. There is no other RPL club in such a number of relatives and homegrown football players, which has now played in Loko. This is a great merit of the coach.

His departure is an example of the fact that football is a separate life. It has its own foundations and rules. Nothing is eternal here. Each coach, agreeing to an offer from the club, understands that he is not immune from anything.

It is the business of those in power to discuss and condemn the activities of the head of Russian Railways and the chairman of the board of directors. Time will pass, and everyone will understand and see. If you want to manage a football club – buy it or take a high position in a state company, – said Shpinev.

Nikolic took over the leadership of Lokomotiv in June 2020. The Serbian specialist with the club won the second place in the RPL.