“It pisses me off that we sacrifice choreography for the sake of time”: the plot of the First Channel about the new short program of Tarasova and Morozov – Figure Skating

Channel One showed a story about the staging of a new short program by Russian figure skaters Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov.

This season, Eteri Tutberidze and her team, as well as Maxim Trankov and Pavel Slyusarenko, are working with the couple.

Before the test skates, Tarasova and Morozov changed their short program, which they performed at the August Cranberry Cup tournament in the USA.

Tutberidze: Vov, make it a little wider. Well, it is not readable, you close it.

Trankov: Take your hand when you drive up. Take it from afar, apply it.

Gleichengauz: Do not get up so that there is no pause after you crank.

Tutberidze: Well, where is the hand? Can you see what you’re doing? And it is in your hand.

***

Gleichengauz: I suggest that you remove the ejection entry. Oh, twist. Or to be thrown away. Because it is impossible to travel so much.

Trankov: You can go to the ejection faster.

Gleichengauz: But we will not have time to do anything. We didn’t have time to finish the track, and we still need to finish the story in the final.

Trankov: We have the only thing that people take, those who throw flip and salchow jump. They win by the fact that a short run for a jump, then, for example, a twist. And a short run for the ejection. And we are hostages of a rittberger throw and a jump sheepskin coat.

***

Gleichengauz: I got up and drove nicely. Stop here, freeze now. Every time you do to the music, it falls out here. It already began to annoy me for the fourth or fifth time.

***

Trankov: Let go of your hand, with a wretched hand!

***

Tutberidze: One, two, great! Less movement means cleaner everything.

***

Gleichengauz: In short, then, in 2022 – at the end of the season, the Team Tutberidze show will have a normal version of my idea for five minutes, where we will tell everything. Because while it pisses me off that we sacrifice the idea, the choreography for the sake of these 2.50. Damn, this is tough.

