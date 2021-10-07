“It’s good that there will be fans in Kazan. It’s a pity that only 13 thousand “

Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda shared his expectations from the meeting with Russia in the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup.

– Hamsik said that everything will be decided for Slovakia in the next games? Agree. We want to score all possible points in the upcoming games in order to have a chance at the World Cup. If we win in Russia, we will think about what will happen in the match with Croatia.

Do we want to repeat the victory over Russia? Yes, but there is no point in talking about past games – the opponent has a different squad, so the game will turn out completely differently. We need to play in the same style as in the last match against Russia at home. If we do the same, luck will turn to us.

I would like to score in this match, but my performance does not matter. The main thing for our team is to win this match.

Will the fans at the arena in Kazan be an advantage for the Russian national team? Our clubs are used to people going to football. It’s good that the fans will be there tomorrow. It’s even a pity that tomorrow there will be only 13 thousand, – said Duda.

The match Russia – Slovakia will be held on October 8 at the Ak Bars Arena and will start at 21:45 Moscow time. Watch the live broadcast on the Match TV and Sportbox sites.

In the standings of qualifying group H, the Russian national team with 13 points takes second place, behind the Croats (13 points) in terms of the difference between goals scored and conceded. Next comes the Slovakian team with 9 points.

