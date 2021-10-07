Jack Sparrow’s famous gait Photo: frame from the film.

Everyone remembers how Jack Sparrow walks. Outstretched arms, dancing legs, wagging hips – as if the captain moves not along the deck, but from the bar to the taxi.

So, this is not at all a whim of a Hollywood actor and not an attempt to portray the storm of the seas as campy or feminine. Tiktoker Benjamin Beikk, who works on the ship, has clearly shown how a person moves in the hold while pitching – this is one to one Jack!

Legs are placed so as to take the most stable position, and hands help balance and not thunder during a storm. Even the running of Jack Sparrow, who does not group up like a sprinter, but seems to float through the air, picking up his legs behind him, is also quite authentic.

Watch the video Tiktoker Benjamin Beikk showed how a man moves in the hold while pitching

Fans of the painting, seeing this video, were indescribable delight. After all, Depp never stuck out his find and did not emphasize it in a promotional interview for the premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

It’s a pity that we won’t see an observant actor in the new part of the franchise – they decided to remove Johnny from the film after the trial with Amber Heard, who cheated on him with Elon Musk, defecated on a pillow and extinguished cigarettes on his face.

In the third part of “Fantastic Beasts” Depp will also not be. Instead, the role of the sinister Grindelwald will be played by the Dane Mads Mikkelsen.