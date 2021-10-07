Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have a bachelorette party

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

While many of Jennifer Aniston’s colleagues and friends, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow went to the Critics’ Choice Awards yesterday, the stars of Friends met in a very informal setting to spend the day together.



Hello from the girls in front of the lobby

– Aniston signed the picture.

Judging by the background, the friends were relaxing in the bar, and the smiles on their faces indicate that the meeting was clearly a success. Actresses, as you know, are friends not only on the screen, but also in life: after filming in the TV series Friends, they became very close and now regularly meet outside the set.

Fans of the show, however, still hope that they will see their idols on the screen again: talk about the continuation of the show has not subsided for many years. However, the comeback can really take place – they say that the creators of “Friends” are in talks with the main actors, and they are supposedly even close to completion. If everything goes well, the continuation of the series will start in May this year.



