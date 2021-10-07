Jennifer Aniston didn’t get Jake Gyllenhaal in bed – News

No, this is not another sensation from Western tabloids about the extramarital affairs of famous artists, but the memories of actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who gained popularity after filming in the films “Source Code”, “Destruction”, “Brothers”, about how in 2001 he starred in the film “Good Girl”, where Jennifer Aniston herself became his partner. According to the plot, a romantic relationship arises between the characters, which brings them to bed.

And here, if everything was supposed to be good for the characters, then the filming process did not work out for the actors. As Gyllenhaal said in an interview with The Howard Stern Show, he was truly in love with his partner, so he was shy and shy in front of her. In addition, there were about 50 people on the set from the staff who watched the process, gave advice and built the necessary light in the room. All this did not turn the actor on at all, and even Jennifer Aniston decided to take the initiative – to cover the intimate parts of both actors with a pillow, which completely knocked him out of the desired mood. As a result, these shootings became a real torture for the artist, although he has kept his love for Aniston to this day.

Evgeny Stepanov