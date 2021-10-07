Jennifer Lawrence passionately kisses Timothy Chalamet on the set of the film

Actress Jennifer Lawrence passionately kissed her colleague Timothy Chalamet, which did not pass by the lenses of reporters. The racy shots were taken while working on the new film Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay.

The photographs show the actors kissing passionately, surrounded by a landfill and burning metal barrels. Filming takes place in Boston, USA.

Lawrence has previously made headlines for the film. So, a few days ago she received facial injuries due to an exploded barrel. The damage seemed to specialists so serious that filming was even suspended for several days, but work resumed on Monday.

In the story, Lawrence plays the role of an astronomer, who, together with her colleague, goes to a mediatur to warn humanity about the impending threat in the form of a flying meteorite. Who is Shalamet playing and whether there will be a romantic relationship between the characters is still unknown. In addition to this couple, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and other famous actors are also involved in the film, and the film was directed by Adam McKay, who is familiar to the viewer from The Selling Game and Deep Cops. It is not yet known exactly when the film, which began filming on November 18 last year, will be released.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin