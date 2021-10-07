Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look after $ 65 million mansion

“They are ready to spend the rest of their lives together.”





Bennifer’s relationship is taking it to a whole new level. A few months after the reunion, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to move in and began exploring vacant residences in the so-called millionaire neighborhoods in LA. On Thursday, the lovers were spotted in Holmby Hills, where a luxurious $ 65 million mansion is up for sale.

However, TMZ insiders note that Ben just gave J.Lo a lift and at the moment the stars are not ready to live together. Lopez also visited several schools this week to prepare thoroughly for her move to the West Coast. Previously, the 51-year-old singer lived with her 13-year-old children Max and Emma in Malibu, where the twins’ father, Mark Anthony, is based.

Affleck, 48, lives in Los Angeles next door to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and three children – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Sam. According to insiders, Ben and Jen saw each other regularly, despite the distance, and ultimately decided that it would be more comfortable to live in the same city.

"Ben and Jen spend almost every night together when they are out of work. They plan to move in soon, a source told Us Weekly. – They are ready to spend the rest of their lives together. They feel lucky to meet each other and find true love that others can only dream of. "