Jennifer Lopez in Pangaia Tracksuit: Photos | Vogue Ukraine

Fashion brand Pangaia has expanded its fan base in recent months. So, after Hayley Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk and Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez was among the fans. Jay Lo hit the paparazzi lenses this week in Los Angeles. She was wearing the brand’s iconic tracksuit, consisting of joggers and a sweatshirt. Lopez opted for a pastel lavender shade. She complemented the look with John Geiger 003 sneakers and a Coach Tabby bag in cream color.

Jennifer Lopez

The Pangaia brand is loved by celebrities and fashionistas for a reason. The concept of the brand is based on the manufacture of things from environmentally friendly materials and waste. They already have wildflower-filled down jackets, self-cleaning seaweed tees, and more. “Making materials from anything – from bananas and coffee to pineapples, grapes and apples – this is what inspires us “, – says Maria Srivastava, brand director of Pangaia. Jennifer Lopez clearly shares their concept. She was previously seen wearing a sky blue tracksuit. Among the fans of the brand were also seen such fashionistas as Leonie Hanne, Pernil Teisbek, Chiara Ferran and many other girls.