Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Mark Anthony introduced his new girlfriend

On Thursday, September 23rd, ex-husband Jennifer Lopez and father of her twins, singer Mark Anthony attended the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021. On the red carpet of the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, the 53-year-old artist went out arm in arm with the girl. The couple demonstrated the status of their relationship in the usual way for such cases – Mark hugged the beauty around the waist, and she held his hand. And so that no one doubted, they kissed tenderly on the camera.

The identity of Mark Anthony’s companion was declassified by his stylist Jamie Harper. She posted a video from the track and tagged everyone in the frame. Mark Anthony’s new passion is called Madu Nicola. She is not a public person and her social media account has been closed. The appearance of Mark with Madu for his fans and journalists was a real surprise, because recently the artist avoided talking about his personal life and did not raise this topic in social networks.

Mark Anthony with a new girlfriend

Recall that in February 2017, Mark Anthony divorced the model Shannon De Lima. They have been married for three years. Prior to that, he was married to Jennifer Lopez. Celebrities tied the knot in June 2004, and in July 2011 announced their intention to divorce. Everything was formalized on June 16, 2014. And only in 2015, the singer was able to comment on her condition and admitted that she had initiated a divorce.

I never thought about divorce. My dream was to live with him until the end of my days. When you are married, you never want to break up a family. At that time it seemed to me that I would not find the strength to wake up in the morning. I didn’t know about such pain before. Hopes and dreams – all this is broken into pieces, it seems to you that you are dying, – said the star.

Jennifer and Mark are on good terms now. They are connected by long-term friendship and care for common children – 13-year-old twins Maximillian and Emma. They wrote that Jay Lo, after breaking up with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez this spring, found comfort and support from her ex-husband. She really began to spend more time with him then, but only as a friend.

She is very pleased when he was around, while she has to work abroad, – told a source to People.