Jessica Alba celebrated her 40th birthday | News on Gazeta.ua

Author: instagram.com/jessicaalba

Actress Jessica Alba celebrated her 40th birthday. On the occasion of the holiday, she published a photo with her husband and three children

American actress Jessica Alba celebrated its 40th anniversary. On the occasion of the holiday, she posted a touching family photo on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the star poses with her husband and three children.

“My heart is overflowing with hope, and everything I do in life is for you,” Alba signed the photo.

Now Jessica is focused on raising children. However, she did not completely abandon her acting career, in 2019 several projects with her were released at once – the series “The Best in Los Angeles” and “Nothing Happens”, as well as the film “The Club of Anonymous Killers”.

She is also developing her own company for the production of environmentally friendly baby products. In 2016, she was included in the Forbes list of the richest women entrepreneurs.

American actress Jessica Alba said that skin care has 4 main ingredients: cleanser, serum, moisturizer and oil. Jessica advises looking at cosmetics that contain vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and creatine.