Jessica Alba danced with his father fighting cancer

The other day, 39-year-old American actress Jessica Alba announced the sad news on Instagram. Allegedly, her father, a former military man Mark Alba, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and now the man will have to undergo radiation therapy. However, the star of the Fantastic Four and Machete illustrated this information with a positive video, in which she dances amusingly with her dad to a Latin American song.

The actress wished her parent to quickly cope with this ailment.

We add that now Mark is engaged in real estate, and his company has recently published on Instagram a short video in which a man shows a trace of the operation on his neck. In this video, he also looks quite positive, it seems that he is not going to grieve because of his illness. Colleagues of the businessman confirmed that he was in good spirits, although, along with oncology, the man also suffered a coronavirus last year.

Trauma veteran: Jessica Alba to star in Netflix projectIf the film is warmly received by audiences, it could become part of a franchise.

Recall that these days, Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges is also struggling with cancer. The 71-year-old man is also trying not to lose heart.

See also: