Johnny Depp and Isabelle Huppert will attend the BCN Film Fest in Barcelona. Spain in Russian

BCN Film Fest is the annual Barcelona Film Festival that presents new films from all over the world to viewers that are somehow related to literature or history. According to this criterion, the preferred films for main screenings are film adaptations of literary works, films based on or related to real historical events, and films about famous people. This year’s BCN Film Fest will take place from 15 to 23 April in Barcelona cinemas such as Verdi, Français Institute, Caixaforum and House Seat. The end of the festival will be marked by the traditional Catalan holiday – Día de Sant Jordi.

This year’s international star guests at the Barcelona Film Festival will be Johnny Depp and Isabelle Huppert as they prepare to arrive in the Catalan capital to present their films. Johnny Depp unveils the film “The Great,” about war photographer Eugene Smith, who shocked the world with footage from a coastal town where an ecological disaster is unfolding. Isabelle Huppert will present the film “The Godmother”, where she played a translator who, from a person who helps the police to solve crimes, turns into a “mother” of the drug dealer business. The directors of both films, Andrew Levitas and Jean-Paul Salomé, will also take part in the festival’s events. But they are not the only international filmmakers to attend the BCN Film Fest in person. They are also waiting for director Stephen Bernstein, who will present the drama The Last Call, and Mariana Barassi with the film The Chronicle of a Storm.

Among the Spanish actors, the five-time Goya nominee Javier Camara, Clara Lago, whom the whole world knows from such films as Bunker, The End of the World and Three Meters Above Sky, Carra Elehalde, Tony Acosta and other.

Directors Kiyoshi Kurosawa (“Spy’s Wife”), Masud Bakhshi (“Yalda – Night of Forgiveness”) and Philip Falardo (“My Year in New York”) will not be able to attend the festival in person, but will take part in the planned events virtually.

AG