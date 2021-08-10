Johnny Depp and Michael Caine will arrive at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Today it became known that two celebrities will come to the 55th Karlovy Vary Film Festival – actors Johnny Depp and Michael Caine. Earlier, the director of the festival, Jiri Bartoska, said that actor, writer and director Ethan Hawk will be the guest of the event. The international festival will take place in the Czech spa town from 20 to 28 August.

Johnny Depp made his camera debut in 1984 when he played one of the victims in the now legendary horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street. His most famous roles in films are Edward Scissorhands, Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Alice in Wonderland.

“He collaborated with such great directors as Jim Jarmusch, Tim Burton, Terry Gilliam,” recalled Jiri Bartoska, President of the Karlovy Vary Festival. Depp was nominated for an Oscar a total of three times, but so far he has not received a statuette, unlike another guest of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival – Michael Caine. He received a prestigious film award for his roles in The Winemaking Rules and Hannah and Her Sisters.

Kane will personally present the new comedy drama Bestseller in Karlovy Vary. At the opening of the 55th film festival, he, like Johnny Depp, will receive an award for his contribution to world cinema.

The national film in Karlovy Vary will be presented as a guest by director Jan Sverak. He will receive an award for his contribution to Czech cinema. For the screening Sverak chose the film “The Trip”, for which he received the “Crystal Globe” in the mid-90s.

Ethan Hawke will receive the Festival President’s Prize and personally present the thriller Despair and Hope, in which he played one of the roles.

Traditionally, the Karlovy Vary Film Festival takes place in July, but this year the organizers have moved the event to August due to the pandemic. The film festival did not take place last year for the same reason.

