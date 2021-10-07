Karpin announced the injury of another player of the Russian national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the head coach, midfielder Denis Makarov had problems during training.

Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS



Midfielder of the Russian national football team Denis Makarov received a calf muscle injury. This was announced by the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin.

“Makarov felt a sore calf muscle during training yesterday. The survey was carried out. After training we will see whether he will stay for the game with Slovenia or not, ”said Karpin (quoted by RIA Novosti).

According to the coach, Arsen Zakharyan recovered from the injury, and the final decision on participation in the next two matches of Ilya Samoshnikov has not yet been made.

The damage to Zakharyan became known after the training session, which took place on October 5. The footballer was bruised. Samoshnikov was injured during the match between Rubin and Nizhny Novgorod.

The Russian national team will play a match against the Slovak national team in Kazan on October 8. And three days later, on October 11, the team will play against Slovenia in Maribor.

This is not the first loss in the Russian national team. On October 6, it became known that Denis Glushakov left the team due to an injury. In addition, Alexander Golovin and Alexey Ionov will miss the matches due to injuries.

Compared to the September training camp of the national team, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Roman Zobnin and Denis Cheryshev, who were injured in matches for the clubs, will also not be able to take part in the matches.