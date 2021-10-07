Karpin replaced Glushakov in the Russian national team with a player from Rostov :: Football :: RBC Sport

Danish midfielder Glebov will join the team instead of Denis Glushakov, who was injured. According to Karpin, this is the most optimal solution.

Rostov midfielder Daniil Glebov will join the Russian national football team. This was reported by the press service of the national team.

“After it became clear that Glushakov would not be able to help the national team, the coaching staff called in Danil Glebov,” said the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin.

He noted that this is the most optimal solution, since the player is familiar with the requirements that are imposed on the players. “Since Glebov already knows the game and everyday requirements that are imposed on the players of the national team in our joint work in Rostov, and given that the national team has only one training session left before the games with Slovakia and Slovenia, this solution seems to us the most optimal.” – added Karpin.

Denis Glushakov left the Russian national team due to a hamstring injury he received at the club.

In October, the national team will play matches against Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11).

Since the beginning of the season, Daniil Glebov has taken part in 11 matches of Rostov in all tournaments, in which he managed to score two goals and give one assist.