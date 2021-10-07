Keira Knightley faced Boston’s top maniac – News

Representatives of the film company “20th Century Studios” on their official website announced good news for fans of British actress Keira Knightley. She will become the main character of a dramatic thriller, dedicated to the terrible events of the 60s, when a serial killer, nicknamed “The Boston Strangler” from the police and the media, was wound up in Boston.

In reality, the murderer turned out to be Alberto de Salvo, who was arrested on suspicion of rape and himself confessed to a cellmate, and then to investigators, of the crimes he had committed. Between 1962 and 1964, 13 women, aged 19 to 85, were killed in the Boston area. As a rule, all the victims lived alone and most of them were raped and killed in their apartments.

After de Salvo’s confession, he was sentenced to life in prison in 1967, after which he escaped from prison, but surrendered the next day. And six years later he was found stabbed to death in the prison infirmary, who dealt with the Boston Strangler remains a mystery to this day.

The film, directed by Matt Ruskin and co-producing Ridley Scott, will show not only the story of the perpetrator, but also the work of the media to interfere with the investigation of crimes. Keira Knightley will play the role of journalist Loretta McLachlin, who, together with her colleague, will describe in detail the history of the Boston maniac, opening the eyes of others to the nightmare that took place in their hometown. Filming will begin later this year, with a release date to be announced later.

Evgeny Stepanov