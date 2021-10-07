Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Zinchenko at the Premier League match; Khabib – breaking news, scandal; Alexander Zinchenko – instagram, news, statistics; Liverpool – Manchester City – 6 October 2021

Russian UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoyed his Premier League games this past weekend. At first he rooted for his sidekick Cristiano Ronaldo in Man United’s game against Everton. And at the same time – met with the legends of Manchester United and Usain Bolt.

And then he went to Liverpool to drown against the local giants for Manchester City. Khabib watched the match with Oleksandr Zinchenko, a Ukrainian City player who once played in the RPL and is generally popular in Russia.

Khabib posted a video with him on the day of the match.

A few days later, a photo with Nurmagomedov was published by Alexander Zinchenko himself on his instagram. “It was nice to watch the game and communicate with you,” the Ukrainian national team player wrote on social networks.

And received an extremely harsh reaction from users.

zobakox: “When is the photo with Kadyrov?”

the.pawel: “Alexander, what the hell?”

ostapmikitin: “There is one extra element in these photos – from Russia.”

kate_ooh_kate: “Fuuu”.

blackbob1977: “Was there no one besides him to go to the match with?”

doc_havryliuk: “You will not see the captain’s armband in the national team.”

ivanstepchenko: “First, Yaremchuk is taking pictures with Basta, now you are taking pictures with another fan of Putin and Kadyrov. Do you think with your own head or do you absolutely do not care who these people are? “

_alksndr96_: “This is a zashkvar.”

artur_0525: “Sanya, say goodbye to the Ukrainian team.”

sergeymomotov: “Sanya, are you there too? Well, do not get too greasy, have respect for the citizens of your country, especially for those who died from the aggression of “brotherly” neighbors. You play for the national team, under our coat of arms and flag you defend the honor of the country. You cannot fraternize with representatives of the occupiers, especially in public. “

Getty Images

In the comments, there were also users who supported Alexander, but there were fewer of them.

aymen_bagu: “Two Champions”.

denis___kharitonov: “Sanya, look, now the stubborn refuse will come flying in, they will say – zrada (betrayal in Ukrainian).”

blohinnikita: “It will start now. Oh no, he’s from Russia. Be strong, Zina, and continue to be the same gorgeous footballer. “

Scandals in social networks over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continue. It seems that Ukrainian athletes need to be even more careful in the media space.