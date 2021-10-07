Kim Kardashian dresses in leather from head to toe – try it too

It seems that the friendship of Kim Kardashian with Demna Gvasalia is growing stronger – the celebrity was again spotted in New York in the Balenciaga total look. Kim was wearing boots, trousers, a turtleneck, an elongated vest and a baseball cap, all made of leather. We would venture to suggest that the stylist Kim Veneda Carter became its author, and this, you can consider, is a sign of quality. By the way, dressing in leather from head to toe is the trend of the season, which is especially relevant for the harsh climatic realities of Moscow. Perhaps you should follow Kim’s example?

Izeta fall-winter 2021

Please note that Kim’s outfit turned out not to be monochrome – her gloves, unlike the outfit, are brown, and her bag is burgundy. You can combine different colors with each other – for example, pale pink with brown or gray. And if you like total black or completely monochromatic sets, you should check out the Izeta Fall-Winter 2021 lookbook, where all leather items are matched. Reception dress plus pants, by the way, works for leather wardrobe items, and we also advise you to decide to experiment and combine a short dress with a mid-length skirt. Another trick that we really like can be seen in the Dries Van Noten Fall / Winter 2021 lookbook – a black leather suit is combined with contrasting gloves (in this case, an ink shade).

Bottega Veneta, Hermès, Sportmax fall-winter 2021

Leather total looks can also be seen revisiting the Sportmax, Hermès, Bottega Veneta and Jil Sander collections. Leather sets go well with boots – choose elongated pairs or over the knee boots. We have selected 15 wardrobe items made of natural and artificial leather that can be combined with each other.