Kim Kardashian explained why she wears diapers, details, details, latest news

For the sake of beauty, Kim is ready to do anything. However, sometimes she has to resort to very unusual methods.

It is known that the star spends most of her time in the company of cosmetologists and stylists, so as not to lose her shape. She does not hide the fact that tight-fitting clothing is a luxury, for the sake of which she often has to suffer in several pairs of shaping underwear. Subscribers are perplexed how the instadiva moves in such “outfit”, because the underwear is very restrictive of movement and does not allow the skin to breathe.

However, fans are increasingly concerned about another question. Leather jumpsuits, latex suits, endless bodysuits, and under all this several layers of tight-fitting clothes … Involuntarily the question arises about the natural needs of the Kardashians, and how she copes with them in such conditions.

For a long time, there were rumors on the Web that diapers always save Kim in emergency situations. At some point, the star admitted this and talked about her most ridiculous experience. So, once she had to sit in a diaper even at home.

The celebrity shared an entertaining story in one of the episodes of the popular show about the family. She noted that everything happened during quarantine. Then she had to pass an exam in law in order to obtain a lawyer’s license. So, in California, everyone has the right to do this, without having a specialized education.

The exam lasted about seven hours, and the students were forbidden to even look around. Kim was very worried that at the most crucial moment she would want to use the toilet. She made the decision to put on a diaper. “I had to do it while sitting in a chair,” laughed Kim Kardashian.

