Kofrie is the most talked about transfer of the summer. Pros and cons of the Belgian – 10/07/2021

Oddly enough, the most discussed summer transition to the RPL is the transfer of Maximiliano Kofrie from the Belgian Saint-Truiden to Spartak. Primarily due to the fact that the leadership of the red-and-white acquired a legionnaire for a not the most problematic position (Spartak needed more to strengthen the center of the field and the flanks of the defense), thereby using the last allowed legionnaire slot.

Of course, the middle peasant in Belgium does not seem to be a place where people can play who can strengthen the club performing in European competitions. Plus, the red and white ones are very difficult to suspect of high-quality selection, which, through thoughtful long-term analysis, found pearls in the sea mud.

Even the general director of the club, Evgeny Melezhikov, explained the transfer of the Belgian very uncertainly: “Maybe this is a mistake, but it’s premature to sprinkle ashes on your head and regret buying Maximiliano. Yes, he is lower than Sam (Gigot) in quality. But he can close problem positions for us. We will see later how it will come out and show. You have to be patient for now. “

One of the few who openly defended Kofrie’s transfer was Zarema Salikhova, although Leonid Fedun’s wife said many times that she has nothing to do with the club now: “Kofrie? from pseudo-experts spread to Belgium, France, Italy, even Germany.

He played his first full match for Spartak immediately against CSKA. It’s hard to progress when the whole team doesn’t play well. But he’s holding on fine. After a few games, confidence will come and play. No footballer in history has been subjected to such pressure as Kofrie. “

Initially, it was not clear why Spartak was strengthened by the right center-back, who can only play in the top three or, at worst, with a clean full-back or lateral. Melezhikov’s words only exacerbated the feeling that the transfer was made in a hurry. Kofrie served as a versatile defender who could simultaneously replace Gigot or play on the defensive flank.

But here is an important point. Kofrie cannot fully replace Gigot, especially in a system with two central defenders, since he plays poorly with his head and is not very well coordinated, and on the defensive flank, he is not fast enough and does not have the dribbling and attacking skills necessary for a full-back. Therefore, the only position in which Maximiliano is really organic is the right center-back. At the same time, Kofriye, of course, also has strong qualities: he has good distance speed, with which he compensates for the shortcomings of tactical training. Almost all the players who open up to the Belgian behind their backs in the RPL are doomed to see Maximiliano in front of them again. Good physical characteristics and athleticism help this.

So far, in five matches in Spartak, Kofriye makes 3.8 selection attempts with a success rate of 74%, wins 68% of single combats (in defense – 70%) and consistently makes 87% of accurate passes. Plus, he is disciplined and today he is finalizing all the game moments in which he takes part. From a statistical point of view, this looks great. For example, in the match with “Akhmat” he showed 100% of won riding single combats, 100% success of tackles, 8 interceptions and even had one chance to score.

Player Kofrie, as they say, with qualities. Still, there are obvious fears that could be fatal for the Belgian. So far, in almost every match he made serious mistakes: with Khimki – a foul in front of the penalty area, which turned into a goal by Glushakov from a standard, with CSKA – a goal by Zabolotny, which turned out to be possible after Kofriye lost a single combat to Mario Fernandez, plus a chance after how the Belgian was beaten one to one by Ilzat Akhmetov, from Napoli – the stupidest removal in the fight against Osimhen, and, finally, the moment from the match with Akhmat, where Maximiliano miscalculated the flight of the ball and missed the opponent, who ended up in Spartak’s penalty area … True, here for “Spartak” everything went without a goal.

Kofrie right now is very similar to Kayo from Krasnodar: he likes the shareholder, has a number of good football qualities, but due to several restrictions he is prone to constant mistakes. Only here are Kofrie’s mistakes in the top three of defense, there is someone to insure, and any misstep by Kayo is practically irreparable.

In other words, Kofrie can play at the elite level for 89 minutes (close Ejuke, make a bunch of tackles, or give 100% accurate passes), but in 60 seconds all this can be multiplied by zero.

Of course, the distance for a full assessment of Kofrie is still short, but he certainly has a predisposition to sudden failures. Roughly like a product of the domestic auto industry. However, even in this case, an experienced motorist can bring the car to a sane state. On one condition – the availability of time. I wonder if Rui Vitoria has it?