Two-time Olympic champion Alexander Kozhevnikov expressed his opinion on the possible influence of agents on the personnel training of the Russian national ice hockey team for the Winter Olympics – 2022 in Beijing (China).

“It’s no secret that today agents decide a lot, not all of them are civilized. Take Paul Theophanos, who manages the affairs of Panarin, Kaprizov, and many other stars. The guy himself admitted that he worked for the CIA for a long time, at first he raised the Taliban in Afghanistan (an organization banned in Russia. – Approx. ed.), then, on the contrary, seemed to trample him. But he managed to fly from there on time on the right plane, and in recent decades his Taliban – the NHL and some Russian players. In particular, the same Tyutin, who in the summer became our media hero and taught hockey Russia life from the beaches of California.

To be honest, I am very much afraid of such external influence, especially since Beijing will most likely be held in the NHL format. Therefore, now the curators of our hockey need to be extremely careful about the personnel issue in the national team.

For guys like Teofanos, making a mess in our hockey is the most profitable business. And now there’s big politics. If such agents “throw” the Russian national team, it will be a disaster. Not only in hockey “, – quotes Kozhevnikov Russia-Hockey.ru.