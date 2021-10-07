Kristen Stewart, who played Diana in the movie, appreciated the work of Emma Corrin in “The Crown”

https://ria.ru/20211008/stewart-1753355280.html

MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in the biopic “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”, admitted that she really liked how Lady Dee was embodied by her colleague Emma Corrin. She spoke about this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Corrine played the Princess of Wales in the fourth season of The Crown. As it turns out, Stewart is a fan of the show. “I think I watched this whole season in just one night. And I think Emma did an outstanding job,” Kristen said. “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film is directed by Chilean Pablo Larrain, who also directed a biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy “Jackie” with Natalie Portman. The events of the tape unfold over several days before Christmas in 1991. At this time, Diana had already decided to divorce Charles, but she still had to portray a happy wife. The film will be released in Russia on November 4, 2021. The fourth season of “The Crown” was released on November 15, 2020. It covers what happened in the royal family from 1977 to 1990. The fifth season is scheduled for release in 2022. The role of Princess Diana in it will be played by another actress – Elizabeth Debicki, the star of “Argument” and “Night Administrator”. The details of the plot are kept under wraps. However, it is known that this part will show how the royal family lived in the 1990s. Diana Francis Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981. In 1995, she gave a scandalous interview to Martin Bashir, in which she talked about her husband’s betrayal. The conversation was broadcast on November 20. A month later, it became known that the queen advised the prince and princess to divorce. The divorce proceedings were completed in August 1996, on August 31, 1997, together with her boyfriend Dodi al-Fayed, Diana had an accident. She died in hospital two hours after the collision.

