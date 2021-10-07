“Let them fight more”: Neighbors praised the fight between Milonov and Dzhigurda

Music critic Sergei Sosedov, in an interview with NEWS.ru, praised the very idea of ​​fights according to the rules of contact sports between famous people. The showman noted that for the heroes of the confrontation, the battle itself is an additional PR. In addition, the stars are revealed in the ring from a new, unexpected side, Neighbors is sure. The journalist also called on celebrities to “fight more.”

Thus, Neighbors commented on the fight that took place according to the rules of MMA between State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov and artist Nikita Dzhigurda.

Great, good fellows. It’s a show, it’s interesting. There was even a TV program – “King of the Ring”. It is spectacular, for the heroes themselves – additional PR. Each of them has its own audience, not only Milonov and Dzhigurda. During the fight, they open up to the public, not only their own, from a new side, an unexpected side – such macho, boxers. This suggests that they are in good shape. They don’t kill each other with sticks. Let them fight more, let them show them more, – said Sosedov.

Earlier, Russian actor Nikita Dzhigurda, in a conversation with NEWS.ru, said that he had chosen the date of the fight with producer Joseph Prigozhin – December 12, 2021. The showman noted that the latter is still afraid to go against him in the octagon. The artist emphasized that Prigozhin’s wife, singer Valeria, could be satisfied with the consequences of the meeting.

The artist noted that TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov and lawyer Sergei Zhorin also refused to fight him, calling the showman “a city crazy, drug addict and sick in the head, a mediocre actor.” Dzhigurda also announced another fight in the octagon “with a very famous character in show business”, but under the terms of the contract he refused to disclose the name of his opponent.













Earlier, Dzhigurda agreed to a second fight with State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov. The artist noted that he had been preparing for the first fight for two weeks, just not using strong alcoholic beverages, doing gymnastics and arranging light jogging. Now the interlocutor is not against revenge.