Lewis Hamilton: You just have to enjoy the fight

According to Lewis Hamilton, there is no need to change the engine on his car in Turkey, although before the start of the racing weekend in Istanbul Park, Toto Wolff, the head of the Mercedes team, said that there was such a possibility. Still, Lewis does not exclude that the situation may still change.

Lewis Hamilton: “At the moment I have power plants number two and number three at my disposal. I do not predict that we will install a new engine now, but this may still change.

If we recall last year’s Turkish Grand Prix, then already in the course of that weekend we managed to sort out a number of issues and solve them for the race. Therefore, we are now better prepared. I think the state of the track has changed somewhat since then, so this weekend we will have other tests.

A year ago we managed to win, it was an incredible achievement after a very difficult race. The Turkish weekend was not easy for our team, so everyone experienced all the more joyful emotions when in the end we won without making serious mistakes during the race.

Literally today, I told Bono, my engineer, that for 18 months I have not had the opportunity to celebrate even one victory in a normal way. Even in Turkey a year ago, when I won the title, I could not celebrate it, and this is some kind of madness, because before, of course, we always managed to enjoy such moments.

And the fact that now between races I am doing some other things, so it helps me to relieve stress, and for this there are different ways. The main thing is that I always return to the atmosphere of the race with fresh strength, rested, in a good mood, and little worries me. I just love my job. We perceive each race separately and try to perform better and better.

I spend a lot of time talking with the team about how we can move forward, and I’ve been doing this for so long that I’ve already found ways that work in my case, but won’t work for anyone else. I know what to do to get the right attitude, and I do just that.

I’m not going to deny that I’m under pressure now, but at the same time I understand that how things will turn out, so will turn out. All that remains is to do your job as well as possible, giving all your best to 100%, and then whatever happens. So I don’t have any worries about this.

You just have to enjoy the fight. The season is developing incredibly interestingly, the fans are delighted, more and more people are beginning to get involved in Formula 1, including thanks to the documentary series that is released on Netflix. Finally, two teams are competing on equal terms, it’s great.

Of course, we want to win, but we must learn to relate to what is happening in such a way that it does not overshadow everything else in life. “