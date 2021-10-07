Lily-Rose Depp starred in the nostalgic campaign of Chanel along with other muses of the House: photo / NV

The French fashion house Chanel has presented an advertising campaign for the new Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection.

The fashion house has invited its muses to present a new collection in black and white photo story of the cult photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh.

Among the heroines of the campaign were the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, model Lily-Rose Depp, French actress and model Alma Jodorowski, film actress and activist Rebecca Diane, South Korean singer and rapper Kim Jenny, as well as American model and land defender Quanna Potts.

Campaign was dedicated to the mystery of retro photography, as well as a reminder that fashion is not only about models and clothes, but also photographers.

“Because fashion is about clothes, models and photographers. Karl Lagerfeld himself photographed the Chanel campaigns. In the new collection, I turn to photographers. I love the way they see Chanel. They support and inspire me, ”says creative director Virginie Viard.

In the pictures, all the heroines of the campaign repeat the same gesture with a camera in hand, which Viard finds very sexy and nostalgic.

“This magical object and sexual gesture evokes so many memories,” she notes.

In addition to advertising shots, Chanel presented a short black and white video in which models monotonously repeat the same movements in the frame, recalling the bygone days of fashion. Thus, the fashion house reminds that “fashion changes, but Chanel remains. “