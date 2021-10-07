List of Best New Movies Starring Nicolas Cage

Crazy Parents (2017)

The day in the Ryan family begins as usual: Carly’s daughter is annoyed that Brent’s father does not approve of her new boyfriend, Josh’s son gets everyone, and Kendall’s mother is ready to disappear for days at work, just not to participate in family quarrels. But everything changes when an unknown viral signal transmitted on TV turns all parents into biorobots, obsessed with only one thought – to kill their children as soon as possible.

This is Brian Taylor’s first solo film (he co-directed Gamer and the Adrenaline dilogy with Mark Neveldine), in which the director and screenwriter plays up the typical clichés of family cinema about the relationship between children and parents, but does so in a horror comedy format. The film looks like a dynamic (and bloody) satire of family values, and the lion’s share of Crazy Parents’ charm stems from the chemistry between Nicholas Cage and Selma Blair, who look great in the role of a roof-top mum and dad. Yes, you shouldn’t expect much ingenuity in terms of action, but black humor and branded cage madness in the picture is quite enough.

Mandy (2018)

Lumberjack Red lives with his beloved artist Mandy in a secluded lakeside house. Their quiet life comes to an end when a sect operating in the local forests breaks into their house and betrays Mandy to a ritual burning. Red, almost dying, escapes from the clutches of the sectarians, and now in his life there is only one goal: merciless revenge.

This hallucinatory horror is undoubtedly the most striking project with the participation of Cage in the 2010s, which instantly became a cult. Director Panos Kosmatos with this film did for the exploration of the 1980s what Quentin Tarantino did with the low-budget trash of the 1970s in his project “Grindhouse” – he turned imitation into art. Mandy is filled with a huge amount of quotes and allusions, but here they are not used for obsessive fan service, but as a cultural code that unites everyone whose genre tastes have been shaped by films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Friday the 13th. The result is a verified and enveloping author’s horror, which cannot be imagined without Nicolas Cage’s bone-chilling acting, transforming in a few hours from an ordinary person, broken by loss, into a maddened psychopath with a giant ax.

Willie’s Wonderland (2021)

A silent janitor arrives at an abandoned amusement park. He has exactly one night to put things in order here, and then leave the city for good. But the work will be very hard, because the park is inhabited by giant living dolls possessed by the spirits of killer maniacs – and they have smelled fresh blood.

This comedy action horror is the best directorial work of Kevin Lewis, a man in the cinema that is not new, but hitherto inconspicuous. Willy’s Wonderland perfectly combines ironic intonation, inventive brutality and a synth soundtrack. Cage fits perfectly into the role of the gloomy Cleaner, who scrub floors and breaks the heads of monsters with the same seriousness, and energy gushes in between. While working on the film, Lewis was inspired by Clint Eastwood’s western “His Name is Death”, and “Willie’s Wonderland” at times really resembles a Western – only in the scenery of the low-budget horror of the 1980s.

Pig (2021)

Hermit Rob lives in the forests of Oregon with his prize pig Brandy, with which he searches for truffles and sells them. When unknown bandits burst into Rob’s home one night and kidnap Brandy, the return of his beloved pig safe and sound becomes the work of an unsociable loner.

Michael Sarnoski’s directorial debut at first glance seems to be an absurd version of John Wick, in which a pig takes the place of a dog. In fact, this is a dark and meditative drama, in which action takes far from the first place. It can be said without exaggeration that the world of semi-underground gourmets obsessed with new tastes has never looked so attractive. And Cage here once again demonstrates his amazing ability to create cohesive and surprisingly believable characters that add depth and psychological credibility to even the most incredible story.

“Prisoners of the land of ghosts” (2021)

The hardened bank robber got into an argument with his partner at the wrong time and was caught by the police during another robbery. From the clutches of the law, he is suddenly rescued by the Governor – an important figure who holds the entire city under his control. The Governor offers the hero a deal: go to the mysterious Land of Ghosts, find a girl named Bernice, who is the Governor’s granddaughter, and return her to the family. If everything works out, the hero will get freedom, and if not, then in five days the Governor will detonate the shells attached to the criminal’s body, which will turn him into a bloody mess.

This is the first English-language project of the cult Japanese director Shion Sono, in which the aesthetics of kabuki theater merge with archetypes taken from Westerns and post-apocalyptic films. Most of all what is happening is reminiscent of a remake of “Escape from New York”, which takes place in the theater of the absurd. At the same time, the scenario is quite consistent, despite a wild mix of themes – from allusions to Hiroshima and Nagasaki to homages to samurai fighters. Cage shines here in the role of a charismatic Hero, whose namelessness emphasizes the relationship with the characters of spaghetti westerns. He inspires to fight, rescues a beautiful girl, settles scores with villains, and even dies – albeit for a short while.