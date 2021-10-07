Little Johnny Depp, a pistol for dumplings and Valery Leontiev in a selection of unique historical photographs

Raquel Welch is an American actress of the 1970s.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, 1996

Johnny Depp in 1968

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth fall into Central Park Lake while filming a scene for Sex and the City, New York, July 24, 2000.

Madonna, 1977

An electric straightener or a pistol for dumplings is a Soviet device for making dumplings and dumplings.

Jessica Lange, 1976

Evening embankment, 1973, Yalta.

Nicole Kidman. Moulin Rouge, 2001.

Crazy chair in a Dutch psychiatric hospital, 1938.

Pamela Anderson in her younger years.

Lynda Carter, 1970.

Kianu Reeves, 1980s.

Monica Bellucci, 1991

The first portable Soviet computer Elektronika MS 1504 (PC-300), Minsk, 1991.

It was a clone of the Toshiba T1100 computer.

Valery Leontiev, 1994

Audrey Hepburn, 1952

Cover of the magazine “Ogonyok”, 1961.

Inflatable bra, 1950.

Lorraine Cole, Queen of Frankfurter Sausages, New York, 1956

Cat photo shoot from 1914

Lounge of a Boeing-747 aircraft, 1970s.

The reaction of a boy who first saw a working TV, 1948

Sophia Loren, Venice, 1955.

Elon Musk, together with his brother Kimbal Musk, founded his first company Zip2, 1996.