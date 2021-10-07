Lives under guard, sold a medal. What happened to Kristina Timanovskaya? | In the world | Politics

The modern world in all its manifestations is extremely far from harmony. The number of conflicts is constantly growing, and it is much easier to achieve fame now, not through real achievements, but through a scandal. Sport in this sense is no exception.

Tokyo’s loudest Olympic scandal

24-year-old Belarusian runner Christina Timanovskaya before the Tokyo Olympics, only narrow specialists knew. Her achievements were quite modest: gold in the 200 m distance at the 2019 Universiade in Naples and two silver medals at the European Games, held in Minsk the same year. At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Christina, at her favorite 200 m distance, did not even make it to the semifinals, showing only the 26th result.

At the Tokyo Olympics, they did not expect miracles from Timanovskaya either. But she was so surprised, though not on the treadmill. It all started with the fact that Christina was declared in the 4×400 m relay, which she never ran. Several athletes from Belarus, who were planned to be involved in the relay, could not pass the required number of doping tests on time. As a result, the coaches began to form a team from those who were already in Tokyo.

For example, Timanovskaya’s contemporary Elvira German, 2018 European champion in the 100m hurdles. At the Tokyo Games in the profile discipline, Herman reached the semifinals, showing as a result the 10th result. Despite the fact that the “smooth” 400 meters is not her profile at all, the runner ran the baton. Unlike Timanovskaya.

She posted a post on the network with the following content: “It turns out that I have just learned the news that I will also run a third event at this Olympics – the 4×400 meter relay. It turns out that our cool bosses, as usual, decided everything for us. They screwed up with girls who don’t have enough tests to fly to their first Olympics. They decided to make a knight’s move and launch me into the baton. Class, guys, great. Why should we pay for your joints? If you screwed up with girls, with tests and trials. Don’t give a damn about anything. Why should I clean up these problems? What … do I learn this from the left-wing people? Despite the fact that I am writing to the head of the team, who does not answer me stupidly. Ale, what are you talking about? Is everything OK? These are the Olympic Games, not jokes. “

“I could be put in jail”

By the way, Timanovskaya was considered for the relay only as a spare, and this performance could not affect her result at a distance of 200 meters. Moreover, the coaches did not demand miracles from the girls who had never run the baton. It was only necessary to prevent the withdrawal of the team, but otherwise the principle “the main thing is not victory, but participation” worked. But it did not work to reason with the angry Christina. And organizational conclusions followed.

The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus published the following statement: “According to the doctors, in connection with the emotional and psychological state of the Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, the coaching staff of the national athletics team made a decision to terminate the athlete’s performance at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. Consequently, the athlete’s application for participation in the qualifying races of 200 m and in the relay 4 × 400 m has been withdrawn. “

This decision is absolutely legal: the NOC has the right to remove any representative of its country from the speech. Timanovskaya was given a ticket home, but she threw another scandal, announcing that she was being taken to the massacre.

“I am afraid that in Belarus I might be put in jail. I am not afraid that I will be fired or kicked out of the national command. I am worried about my safety. And I think that at the moment it is unsafe for me in Belarus, – Timanovskaya said to the Belarusian portal Tribuna. – Now I am in the police, and then I will seek asylum. We will act step by step. I plan to leave Tokyo, but not on the flight they wanted me to be. Now I am under the protection of the police. ”

World Athletics is still considering the case of Belarusian coaches

The fact that Timanovskaya’s statements coincided with the chorus of speeches in her defense of the representatives of the Belarusian opposition, as well as with the hasty departure of her husband to Ukraine, created the feeling that the runner had planned to arrange some kind of scandal from the beginning.

Bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics in high jump Belarusian Maxim Nedosekov When asked by foreign reporters about Timanovskaya, he said: “I don’t like this person. She behaves arrogantly towards the team and leadership. I think they did the right thing with her. She talks a lot, but you also have to answer for your words. “

International officials immediately imposed sanctions on Belarusian representatives because of the Timanovskaya case, although, we emphasize, in fact, no policy was discerned in this internal conflict. None of the teams welcomes public discussion of internal technical issues. But here, as with the “doping case” of Russia, the “political persecution of Timanovskaya” for the international community was only a pretext for sanctions against Minsk. The International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics), which in recent years has been arranging a real apartheid regime for Russian athletes, is now conducting a case against Belarusian coaches.

World Athletics’ statement released in late September said: “In connection with the incident with the Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and the decision of the IOC to cancel and revoke the accreditation of two coaches, Arthur Shimak and Yuri Moisevich, as an interim measure during the Games, the IOC and World Athletics have agreed to investigate further and launch formal proceedings against the aforementioned two coaches. To this end, and given that the Olympic Games have already ended, it was decided that the Athletics Integrity Unit is an independent body created by World Athletics to address all issues affecting integrity (both doping and non-doping) – will carry out the procedure with the full cooperation and support of the IOC. AIU will publish the results of its investigation when it is completed. ”

Sold a medal, got hurt

In general, the track and field “Gestapo” is engaged in Belarusians. Well, what about Timanovskaya herself?

After receiving asylum in Poland, she periodically makes statements against the regime Alexander Lukashenko… In mid-August, she announced her desire to perform under the flag of Poland. “The conditions for changing sports citizenship are quarantine, which usually lasts three years. But we will ask that it be shortened for me, because this is a rather ambiguous situation. We did not plan to change sports citizenship, but this is how the situation developed, this is a necessary measure. I decided to stay in Poland and play for the Polish national team, ”RBC quoted her as saying.

At the same time, in August, Timanovskaya sold her European Games medal at an online auction, earning $ 21,000 for it. “The amount is very large, and we will direct it to a good cause: to help me and the injured athletes, to prepare them, to compete,” she announced.

Then Timanovskaya said that she was out of action for two months, having unsuccessfully squatted with a barbell weighing 120 km. It is even surprising that the intrigues of the KGB were not found in this.

“At first it seemed to us that it was cool”

Now, for the most part, Timanovskaya is busy maintaining her Instagram, in which she, in particular, complains about the difficulties of life. “Arseniy and I have been in Warsaw for almost 2 months. At the same time, we do not have our favorite places, parks, streets here. We also do not go to events where you can meet with Belarusians. And we don’t go to many places. Because of the security, we are as limited as possible in movement, ”she complained in a September 27 recording.

And on October 5, Timanovskaya published a whole separate post on this topic, which she titled “Life under guard”: “Recently I wrote that my husband and I have been living in Warsaw under guard for 2 months. Unfortunately, this is a necessary measure. Many people leave Belarus for their safety, and we are no exception. At first we thought it was cool. Now I can say: it’s hard. Of course, all measures were taken for the sake of safety, we really appreciate this and will follow the protocol as long as necessary. At first, it was almost impossible for us to leave the house – only to very important meetings. Gradually more freedom appeared. We moved to the apartment we rented, I started to train, but they did not stop guarding us. All our actions and movements are coordinated, even going to the grocery store. It sounds funny, but we even walk the dog with security. Now I dream of very simple things, I miss meeting with friends, shopping, walking in the city. There are so many new things here for us, and so many places we want to visit, dine in a cafe or get stuck in a shopping center for a couple of hours, but at the moment I accept a new reality. I just know that one day our life will become the most ordinary ”.

The athlete’s athletic performance is unlikely to grow, and the buzz around her name is gradually dying down. Christina put herself on this hook herself. Changing pure sport for political intrigue, you always run the risk of getting a very unexpected result.