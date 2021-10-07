Lizzo is pregnant with Chris Evans? Celebrity flirting has gone too far

“Just promise: no gender revelation parties.”





Chris Hemsworth, Lizzo











The 33-year-old rap star does not hide his sympathy for Captain America, and he gladly plays along with her. Lizzo recently made an unexpected announcement: she is expecting a baby from 40-year-old Chris Evans! True, all this is not serious – celebrities are only very carried away by imaginary relationships played out for the sake of fans.

It all started with a comment on TikTok by a hip-hop artist: “Lizzo, baby … We know that you [беременна]and we know that from Chris Evans. It’s time to confess everything. ” In response, the star recorded a video in which she showed her “rounded” belly and explained everything: “I tried to keep it between me and the father of my child, but since we dispel all rumors today … We will have a little America!”

Later, Lizzo showed on the social network private messages from Chris Evans. “Hey! I just found out about our little lump of joy, my mother will be so happy, – the actor wrote. “Just promise: no gender revelation parties.”

The public flirting of celebrities began with messages that the rapper wrote to the Marvel star under the influence of alcohol. Chris’ totally adorable reaction marked the beginning of a wonderful friendship.