Lokomotiv beat Severstal in an away match

Lokomotiv Yaroslavl won the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match over Severstal Cherepovets with a score of 5: 1 (2: 1, 2: 0, 1: 0). The game took place in Cherepovets at the Ice Palace stadium.

The score in the game in the eighth minute in the minority was opened by the forward of the guests Egor Averin, Pavel Kraskovsky and Nikita Cherepanov also took part in the scoring attack. A minute later he doubled the advantage of Lokomotiv Maxim Shalunov from the transfer of Reed Boucher.

In the 12th minute, Severstal striker played one goal in the minority David Dumbadze… In the first minute of the second period in a 4 on 4 situation, the third goal of the Yaroslavl team was scored by the forward Reed Boucher, he was assisted by Nikita Cherepanov and Rushan Rafikov. In the 26th minute, the guests scored the fourth goal in the majority Denis Alekseev, assistant – Alexey Marchenko.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL.

In the 49th minute, the forward made the score 5: 1 in favor of the Yaroslavl club Arthur Kayumov, the scorer is Nikita Cherepanov.

Lokomotiv scored 16 points after 15 matches, Severstal after 14 meetings has 13 points.

In the next match Yaroslavl will play at home with Dynamo Moscow (October 11). Severstal will also play against the blue and white away on October 9.