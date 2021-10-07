Love and Thunder “Chris Hemsworth will remain in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in the midst of an active restructuring. Old heroes are replaced with new ones with similar abilities: the young technogenous Riri Williams (Dominica Thorne) will become an alternative to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the mini-series Iron Heart, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) will replace the Captain America (Chris Evans), Elena Belova (Florence Pugh) plans to take over from Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is preparing a successor in the person of Kate Bishop (Hayley Steinfeld), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) will soon be replaced as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslani), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will acquire the powers of Thor.

Despite this, Chris Hemsworth has no plans to say goodbye to his thunder god hammer yet. According to new rumors from the portal We Got This Covered, after the release of “Thor: Love and Thunder” the Australian actor will continue to participate in the studio’s movie comics, but where and when the next appearance of the former King of Asgard will take place is still not clear. This is confirmed by the words of Hemsworth himself, who not so long ago said that while he did not plan to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yesterday, the actor officially began filming Taiki Waititi’s blockbuster, which will also feature a host of well-known characters, including the Guardians of the Galaxy team. The premiere of the tape will take place on May 5, 2022.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexander Tsikalov