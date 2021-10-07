Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in lingerie became the star of the Savage X Fenty show

On September 24, Amazone Prime will premiere the cinematic show of Savage X Fenty, the fashion brand of singer Rihanna. Formerly a supermodel of the 90s Cindy Crawford showed her image for the show, and now the daughter of Madonna Lourdes Leon boasted a seductive outfit.

The 24-year-old model posted on Instagram a series of sexy shots in turquoise latex lingerie, stockings and a cape. She complemented the colorful catwalk look with beaded jewelry and an intricate hairstyle.

This is not the first time Lourdes Leon poses in lingerie, and the Savage X Fenty show is another step in her modeling career. In 2021, she ran several ad campaigns including Swarovski and Marc Jacobs. Also in September, she starred for American Vogue alongside other models including Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

This week, Rihanna posted a trailer for the stellar show featuring Gigi Hadid, Erica Badu, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, Troy Sivan and other stars. Music for the show was performed by Ricky Martin, Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani and Jade Novah.

