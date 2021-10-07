“Marriage cannot be a prison”

Hollywood movie star Will Smith gave a candid interview about his married life. In particular, the actor called his long-term marriage with colleague Jada Pinkett Smith open and polygamous.

Rumors that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are not faithful to each other have been circulating for a long time. The spouses have been “bred” more than once by fans and media representatives, and they themselves have stated that their relationship is higher than the intrigues on the side. This time, the actor decided to explain how things really are in their family.

According to the artist, they did not immediately come to a “high” relationship in the format of an open marriage: “Jada never believed in a traditional marriage … Some of her family members had unconventional unions. So she grew up quite differently from me. We we had endless discussions about what ideal relationships are. And for most of our relationships, we chose monogamy, but did not see it as the only possible way to be together. “

“The pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this life. We believe that naturalness in relationships is liberation from the shackles of social control. We gave each other freedom and believe that everyone should find their own way. Marriage for us cannot be prison. Freedom and unconditional support is the highest expression of love for me, “Smith said in an interview with GQ.

Will Smith added that, if it were his will, he would generally have a harem of beautiful concubines with whom he would travel the world. And among his favorites would be the Hollywood beauty Halle Berry.

Recall that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for 24 years. The couple have two children – 23-year-old son Jaden and 20-year-old daughter Willow.