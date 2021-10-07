Megan Fox became a vampire in the first trailer of the movie “Fangs of the Night”

“It is impossible to live 200 years and not go crazy.”

Shot from the movie “Fangs of the Night”

Netflix has released the first trailer for Fangs of Night, starring Megan Fox and Alfie Allen from Game of Thrones as vampires. The service also shared a stylish poster.



In the center of the plot of the tape is a college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), who finds himself one job to earn some money in his free time. The hero gets a job as a chauffeur for one night. The guy only needs to ride with two mysterious girls (Debbie Ryan and Lucy Fry) in Los Angeles and take them to a party. However, not everything is as simple as it might seem.

During the trip, Benny learns that his charming clients are vampires who have been hunting people for a couple of centuries to satisfy their bloodlust. The heroines decide to take advantage of the guy for their own purposes and drag him into an underground war, in which clans of bloodsuckers face the defenders of humanity.





“Fangs of Night” movie promo poster

Benny witnesses brutal murders, but he cannot escape, because the girls threaten the hero. When the situation starts to spiral out of control, the driver has to take decisive action. However, he needs not only to survive in a bloody vampire brawl, but also to save the “City of Angels”.

The cast of the tape also included Sidney Sweeney and Alexander Ludwig. The film was directed by Adam Randall, director of In Still Water.

The premiere of the film “Fangs of the Night” is scheduled for October 20.

