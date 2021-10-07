Meryl Streep’s daughter married a British musician: a romantic photo – novosti-shou-biznesa

The loving couple of 35-year-old actress and daughter of Meryl Streep and British musician did not delay the wedding ceremony for long. Therefore, they recently got married.
Meryl Streep’s daughter got married
The wedding was announced by the newly minted husband of Grace Gummer – Mark Ronson. He posted a touching message.
My true love … Unbelievable, but you were able to make my 45 the best in my life. I’m sure it took me these 45 years to become a person worthy of your love. I hope that I will spend every birthday next to you until the last day. Forever Yours. (And yes we got married)
– the musician wrote.
The composer also published a touching photo of the spouses. The groom posed in a dark striped suit and light shirt. The bride opted for a delicate white dress with a V-neckline and long wing sleeves. She complemented the look with pendant earrings and curls.
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer / Photo from Instagram Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer’s relationship
- For the first time, the relationship between the daughter of Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson became known in September 2020.
- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple developed an affair from a distance. The composer lived in Great Britain, and Grace Gummer lived in the USA.
- The star couple carefully concealed the relationship, almost never appeared. But in early May, rumors surfaced that Ronson had proposed to Gummer. Already in June, the musician himself said that he had become engaged.
- The daughter of Meryl Streep had previously met with another musician, Tei Streteirn. The couple got married in 2019, but less than 2 months later, they broke off the relationship.