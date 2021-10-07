Mission: Impossible-7 Filming Halted Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

https://ria.ru/20210604/kino-1735563548.html

MOSCOW, June 4 – RIA Novosti. The entire crew of the blockbuster “Mission Impossible-7”, led by actor Tom Cruise, went into a two-week quarantine after filming a scene in a British nightclub, according to the Sun newspaper. Sources said the four dancers, at a distance of two meters from which was Cruz, later tested positive for COVID-19. A follow-up check revealed coronavirus infection in ten more filmmakers. According to the publication, starting from Tuesday, 60 people making up the film’s crew are subject to a forced isolation regime that will last 14 days. As noted, in December, Cruz in a tough form promised to fire employees, not complying with the rules of protection against coronavirus. “Tom is furious about what happened, especially after he gave his warning last year,” – said the source. In the action series “Mission: Impossible” six films have already been released, starring the unchanged Tom Cruise. The films in this series have made over $ 3.5 billion in revenue.

United Kingdom

2021

news

ru-RU

tom cruise, culture news, movies and TV series, uk, covid-19 coronavirus