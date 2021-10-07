MoneyGram launches USDC stablecoin transfers

MoneyGram money transfer service has launched USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin payout in partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation.

“The MoneyGram network, integrated with the Stellar blockchain and backed by Circle’s USDC, will provide local currency cash funding and payouts for USDC consumers, as well as near-instant internal settlement.” it says in the press release.

The partners plan to launch the joint solution in selected markets this year, 2021. International deployment is scheduled for 2022. United Texas Bank will act as the clearing bank between Circle and MoneyGram.

“As the popularity of cryptocurrencies and digital assets grows, we are particularly optimistic about the potential of stablecoins as a method to optimize cross-border payments,” said Alex Holmes, Chairman of the Board of MoneyGram.

Context. Earlier MoneyGram worked in partnership with the fintech company Ripple (XRP token). Since 2019, MoneyGram has served cross-border payments through On-Demand Liquidity in XRP.

In November 2019, Ripple acquired a stake in MoneyGram for $ 50 million.

However, the SEC repression was launched against Ripple in December 2020. The regulator accused Ripple of selling unregistered securities in the form of tokens worth $ 1.3 billion.

As a result, MoneyGram stopped using ODL in February 2021. And in March, Ripple announced the termination of cooperation with MoneyGram.

USD Coin (USDC) Is a digital currency, a stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar and runs on the Ethereum, Stellar, Algorand, Solana, Tron and Hedera Hashgraph blockchains. USD is operated by the Center consortium founded by Circle. The consortium also includes the Coinbase exchange and the Bitmain mining company (an investor in Circle).