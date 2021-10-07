More than 20 football players accused the ex-coach of the Venezuelan national team of violence

One of the injured soccer players was reportedly sexually assaulted at the age of 14. Affected athletes appeal to FIFA to ban the coach from working in women’s football

Deina Castellanos

(Photo: Global Look Press)



24 footballers of the Venezuelan national team have accused the former coach of the team Kenneth Sheremet of sexual assault. About it reported in their joint statement posted on Twitter by Atlético soccer player Deina Castellanos.

“We, the players of the Venezuelan national team, have decided to break the silence to prevent incidents of violence and physical, psychological and sexual harassment by coach Kenneth Sheremeta,” the statement said.

According to the athletes, last year one of the players confessed to being abused by a coach at the age of 14. The footballers said that other athletes were also harassed. The girls received from the trainer inappropriate invitations to visit, gifts for no reason and offers of massage.

The athletes turned to FIFA with a demand to remove the coach from working with women’s football teams.

The coach worked with women’s teams of all ages for nine years until he was fired in 2017. Under his leadership, the Venezuelan women’s national team U17 took 4th place at the 2014 World Cup. It was the first in the history of the men’s and women’s teams of Venezuela to reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

Early October became knownthat the head coach of the US North Carolina Courage Women’s Football Club, Paul Riley, was fired from his post after being accused of harassment by female football players. Due to the scandal, the American National Women’s Football League (NWSL) has decided to cancel several matches of the tournament.