Mortal Kombat star Hiroyuki Sanada to star in John Wick 4

Scorpio vs. John Wick. It will be hot!

Hiroyuki Sanada in the movie Mortal Kombat

Hiroyuki Sanada will join Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4. This is reported by Deadline.



What kind of role Sanada got is not specified yet. The hero of the performer of the role of Scorpio in Mortal Kombat, as well as the stars of Army of the Dead and Avengers: Endgame may well help John Wick (Reeves) in the fight against the Board of Clans and the owner of the Continental Hotel Winston (Ian McShane). However, the actor can play the enemy of Wick – in this case, we expect epic battles from the duo.

Director Chad Stahelski is thrilled to work with Sanada. Judging by his words, there will be cool fight scenes with him:

“I have long admired Hiroyuki as an actor and stunt performer, so I am honored to welcome him to the John Wick family.”

Lionsgate has yet to report on the plot. However, it is known that in the new adventure John Wick will be joined by his old friend, played by Donnie Yen. Also in the film will appear a certain Mr. Watanabe, who, according to Lawrence Fishburne, is very dear to Wick.

Shot from the movie “John Wick III”

The film will also star Bill Skarsgard with an unknown role.

Chad Stahelski’s John Wick 4 is slated to premiere on May 26, 2022.

