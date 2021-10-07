New films 2021: August premieres

There is still a whole month of summer ahead and a lot of bright new films and TV series, with which it is worth spending it. On August 19, for the first time on the big screens in Russia, the cult film of the 1990s with Vincent Cassel in the title role “Hatred”, restored in 4K format, will be released. For this tape at the 48th Cannes Film Festival in 1995, 27-year-old Mathieu Kassowitz received the prize for best director. And on streaming this month, there are a lot of new light comedies. For example, the detective series Murders in the same building with Selena Gomez and Steve Martin (from August 31 on Hulu). On August 13, there will be premieres of fresh seasons of two familiar melodramatic series at once: Valeria – on Netflix, and Modern Love – on Amazon Prime. We will tell you about other new films in August below.

Annette

From 12 August

The musical-phantasmagoria of Leos Carax “Annette” was the opening film of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The tragic plot, framed by absurd humor and surrealistic conventions, leaves no one indifferent, causing both admiration and irritation and sometimes even disgust. The mesmerizingly provocative drama of love and death tells the story of a stand-up comedian who loses his wife, an internationally renowned opera singer, and is left alone with their little daughter, Annette. And all this to the music of the legendary band Sparks.

For Leos Carax himself, the film is very personal. In 2011, the director survived the death of his wife Katya Golubeva. In his arms was their daughter Nastya – the ribbon is dedicated to her. 16-year-old Nastya Golubeva Karax even entered the cast, appearing on the screen in the role of herself. Starring comedian Henry and singer Anne, the sensual acting duo of American Adam Driver and Frenchwoman Marion Cotillard.

“CODA: Child of Deaf Parents”

From August 13, Apple TV +

What is it like to be born and grow up among people for whom sounds – a natural phenomenon of the surrounding world – are absolutely unknown due to deafness? It is such a difficult topic that Sian Heder’s film (Orange Is the New Black, Tallulah) “CODA: Child of Deaf Parents” is devoted to the film “CODA: Child of Deaf Parents” – an American remake of the 2014 French film “The Lingerie Family”. This is the story of young Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) from Gloucester, Massachusetts – the only person in her family who has a hearing. Ruby helps deaf parents and older brother in their family’s fishing business, torn between school and working on a fishing boat. Ruby is the main link between the members of the Rossi family and the outside world, because she is the only one who can speak and at the same time translate oral speech into sign language. However, it is her ability to hear that once separates her from loved ones and brings discord in their relationship. Ruby discovers a talent for singing, and now she needs to make a difficult choice between family debt and the opportunity to connect her life with music, going to college. The film, which won four Sundance awards, shows how thin the line is between deep emotional attachment and codependency in family relationships.

“Nine Complete Strangers”

From 18 August, Hulu

The creators of Big Little Lies present an intriguing new show. And it seems that it has everything for which critics and viewers loved their previous project. First, the script for Nine Complete Strangers was based on the book of the same name by Australian writer Liana Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies. Secondly, the team of creators again – a successful tandem: showrunner David E. Kelly plus Nicole Kidman (among their works is also one of the most popular TV series of 2020 “Play Back”). The actress not only played the role of the main character, but, like last time, acted as the producer of the project.

So, the action takes place in Tranquillum House, an expensive spa resort in the wilderness, where people tired of life come in the hope of finding inner harmony and spiritual healing. In this they are helped by the somewhat eccentric mentor Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), who encourages the guests to use very non-trivial methods in therapy. For example, digging graves and lying in them, and at the same time sprinkle each other with earth. It is difficult to imagine how effective such a dubious approach to relaxation will be, but it will emotionally involve the audience for sure.

“Department”

From August 20, Netflix

Professor Jiyun Kim (played by Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh) becomes the first woman to serve as Chair of the English Department at the prestigious University of Pembroke – a triumphant and promising start. However, the solemnity of the moment – as is customary in the dramedy genre – quickly disappears. The main character seeks to overcome the sexist attitudes prevailing in the academic environment and gain a reputation as a good leader. But on the way to the goal, one cannot do without difficulties, which, moreover, arise at the same time. Conflict of interest between older and younger colleagues at the department, caring for a small daughter and an elderly father, and worst of all – an intricate relationship with teacher Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass). The latter very inappropriately flow into an office romance. The series was worked on by actress Amanda Peet, for whom this project became a screenwriting and production debut, together with showrunners of one of the largest serial projects of the 21st century – “Game of Thrones” – David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

In Truth, Season 2

From 20 August, AppleTV +

Do we know our old friends so well, or is it just what they themselves allow us to see? The second season of the crime drama “In Truth” is a reflection on this topic. The premiere of the series based on the novel by Kathleen Barber “Are you sleeping?”, Took place in 2019. Critical success (two NAACP Image Awards) and a warm reception from the audience ensured its continuation. In the second season, journalist and crime podcast host Poppy Parnell – played by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer – takes on a new investigation. She has to solve the case of the murder of the husband of her longtime friend Mickey Keith (Kate Hudson), a celebrity and popular media personality who, as it turns out, has many secrets of her own. And despite the fact that Mika herself turned to Poppy with a request to solve this cruel crime, their long-term friendship will have to go through a serious test of strength. In the course of the investigation, many questions arise, the answers to which are not so easy to get even from a close friend. It is noteworthy that the winner of the “Golden Globe” and nominee for “Oscar” Kate Hudson for the first time in her career performed the main role in the series – before that in such projects she played only minor characters.