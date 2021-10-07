new luxurious bow Kim Kardashian – Show business – tsn.ua

Kim Kardashian is now in New York and almost every day comes under the gun of photographers.

On Saturday, the star will become one of the hosts of the Saturday Night Live show, the producers of the show want to increase the ratings of the program, so they invited Kim to participate, the public interest in which is very high.

This is not the first time Kardashian has been photographed by the paparazzi near the hotel where she is staying. Yesterday, the celebrity appeared in front of the cameras again in all black, this is again an outfit from Balenciaga, with this brand, Kim has been closely cooperating recently.

Kim Kardashian / Getty Images

She was wearing leather boots-pants and a turtleneck, on top was a voluminous vest under which there was something resembling the hem of a long cloak. She carried a large burgundy bag in her hand.

Kim was wearing sunglasses, leather gloves and a leather baseball cap. She looked as dressed as possible, which was even somewhat unusual, but very stylish. Previously, the star was photographed outside the hotel in a different way.

Kim Kardashian / Getty Images

