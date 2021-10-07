Nicole Kidman asked to be called by another name for five months, details, latest news

Actress Nicole Kidman achieved her goal.

Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman starred in the TV series Nine Perfect Strangers. The premiere of the picture is scheduled for August 15, 2021.

In the project, Kidman got the main role. Nicole brought to life the image of the Russian emigrant Masha. In a fresh interview, the 54-year-old actress told how she was preparing for the filming of the series Nine Perfect Strangers.

To get used to the role and achieve believability on the screen, Nicole pretended to be a different person for five months. The celebrity asked others to call her by the Russian name Masha. People who addressed her as Nicole were fundamentally ignored by the star, probably infuriating her.

“I only responded to the name Masha,” Kidman said.

Nicole also learned to exude “calm and healing energy.” The actress approached friends and colleagues, put her hand on their hearts, held their hand.

The artist admitted that she behaved inappropriately, pursuing a clear goal. Kidman wanted to merge with her character.

As “Dni.ru” wrote, the series “Nine Ideal Strangers” tells the story of city dwellers who come to rest in a country boarding house. There they are met by the owner of the establishment Maria. The guests of the center do not suspect that they are in serious danger.

