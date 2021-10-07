Nikita Dzhigurda defeated Vitaly Milonov (full fight)

Actor Nikita Dzhigurda defeated State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov. The fight was held according to the rules of boxing, but wearing gloves for mixed martial arts. Also, the fighters could not hit each other on the head.

The voices of the fight were UFC TV commentators Oleg Volodin and David Baghdasaryan – the journalists could not help laughing and joking during the fight of unprepared fighters.

“Jiri Prochazka uses similar techniques in the training camp,” Baghdasaryan described Dzhigurda’s striking skills.

“In my opinion, Vitaly Valentinovich Milonov is asking …” Volodin began. Mercy, his colleague finished the thought.

“Nikita Borisovich finishes the deputy of the State Duma,” summed up Baghdasaryan. “Sounds ambiguous,” Volodin added.

Dzhigurda admitted that he had already signed a contract for the next fight. Previously, the actor called producer Joseph Prigogine.

In 2007, the actor took part in the show “King of the Ring” on Channel One.

